Husband teaches wife how to use chopsticks, she learns to use them like a pro

Marriage sets a couple off to a beautiful journey of learning from and growing with each other. In this video posted on Instagram, viewers can see a couple doing just that. It shows a man teaching his newly married wife how to use a pair of chopsticks properly.

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of a restaurant called Thapa Chinese Wok. They shared this video with a cute caption that read, “Love means learning new things everyday!”

In the video, the husband is seen showing his wife how to hold the chopsticks between her two fingers and how to move them. She learns it all with a smile and by the end of the video, she efficiently uses it to pick up some noodles.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Instagram on December 8, the Reels has accumulated more than one million views and several comments from people who couldn’t stop aww-ing at their bond.

The husband himself took to the comments section to post, “Thank you for having us, it was amazing, had a great time there and loved the food.”

“Beautiful,” commented another. “You guys are wonderful together. Wishing you both a very happy married life,” posted a third. “Life is made up of these lovely moments of togetherness,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?