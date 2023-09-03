‘I came only for…’: Pakistani woman chooses Virat Kohli over Babar Azam

A video of a cricket fan from Pakistan has been doing the rounds on social media. Reason? Well, she chose former India skipper Virat Kohli over Pakistani captain Babar Azam during the rain-affected Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023: The match between India and Pakistan in Sri Lanka was officially called off due to the rain.(X/@mufaddal_vohra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A Pakistan fan who came for Virat Kohli said: ‘I came only for Virat Kohli, I expected a century from him. My heart is broken’,” reads the caption of the video shared on X by a user Mufaddal Vohra.

The video shows the Pakistani fan expressing her admiration for King Kohli. When a reporter asked her to choose between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, she favoured the latter. The fan, who got India and Pakistan flags painted on both cheeks, said that she had come to see Virat Kohli play and expected him to hit a century. She further added that she supported India and Pakistan alike.

Watch the viral video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on September 3, the video has accumulated over 8.7 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

An Instagram user wrote, “Virat Kohli has a global fan base.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So sweet,” expressed another with a heart emoticon, while a third commented, “True fan.”

A fourth remarked, “The way she said ‘padosiyon se pyaar karna koi buri baat to nahi hai na’.”

“People who watch cricket are the best in both the countries. I as an Indian also like many Pakistani players, no hate at all. Respect those people,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON