'I can't wait to watch you grow:' Heartwarming video shows a sweet sisterly bond

The bond between siblings is always one of the most untouched and purest forms of connections that exist. Videos that show these kind of bonding are always a hit on the Internet, owing to how emotional they make people. This video that was recently posted on Instagram shows one such adorable bond between two sisters, one of whom is a little baby and the other a teen.

The video opens to show the little baby sitting on the bed, supported by a cushion that has some watermelons printed on it. Beside the bed, viewers can see her older sister sitting on a special chair and admiring her little sister. The person recording the video happens to be their mother and she is absolutely overjoyed, as is evident from the way of speaking, that her daughters share a beautiful bond between themselves.

At this point in the video one can see the older sister tell her little sister what she feels about the adorable little munchkin. The older sister has so much love to offer to the little one that she smiles and conveys all her emotions. Among other sweet things that she tells her little sister, she says, “I can’t wait to watch you grow.” This line definitely struck a chord with netizens and garnered reshares for this video on Instagram. The video is captioned with, “The bond of these two sisters is undeniable. I honestly feel so lucky to witness this type of love every day. What a gift it is to capture this on camera. I love you Tay & Liv.”

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram just a day ago. So far, the video has received almost 6,000 views and several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this beautiful bond between the two adorable siblings.

“How utterly delightful. Two beautiful lucky sisters,” commented an Instagram user. “God bless your beautiful girls and family,” posted another individual, followed by a heart emoji. “Two sweethearts! Thank you for sharing such a beautiful and sweet interaction btw Sisters! Sisters rock!” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

