Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, little girl appeals for peace in viral video

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis rages on with fresh explosions reported in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Saturday night, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the world is praying for peace to prevail. People are using social media for sending out prayers for those affected by the war. Like this video of a little girl who says she “wants peace on Earth and not pieces of Earth”, which has now gone viral. Her appeal for peace will definitely melt your heart.

“I want peace on Earth. Not pieces of Earth. We are brothers and sisters. Stop War,” she says in the video, which was uploaded a day ago on Instagram by the account Brittany & Lily. The account has more than one million followers. Since being posted, the video has received 1.5 million views with Instagram users praising the girl and her appeal for peace.

“We are praying for Ukraine and all of the innocent lives that are affected,” says the caption of the video.

“Russians are praying for everyone, too,” an Instagram user commented on the video. “I am from Ukraine and I am very pleased to see such support from other countries. THANK YOU,” commented another. “Bless you Lily,” said another. “So true…most beautiful lesson we all need to hear,” commented another.

