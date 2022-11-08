IAS Officer receives blessings from elderly woman, shares a heartening post

IAS Officer Krishna Teja, recently shared a lovely picture on Twitter that is gaining popularity among the masses. In the photo, a woman who has stopped by Mr. Teja's office is seen him showering with blessings. The IAS officer is seated on his chair and has lowered his head in respect. This post was shared on Monday. In the post, he wrote, "What else you need #IAmForAlleppey."

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a day back. Since then, it has been liked 30,000 times and has several comments as well. Many people thought that his gesture was heartwarming. One person in the comments wrote, "Your humility made you what you are! Krishna Teja, sir." Another Twitter user said, "Blessings from elders are wings, which can help us to fly above all." A third user said, "More power to you. Keep it up, even though you reach a higher place." "Congratulations and I wish you happy and achieve new heights in your career," added the fourth user. Some have reacted using heart emojis.