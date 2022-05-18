Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAS officer shares inspiring post about specially-abled street vendor in Mumbai

IAS officer Sonal Goel shared the video of a specially-abled street vendor who runs a pao bhaji stall in Mumbai. 
A screengrab of the video of a specially-abled street vendor in Mumbai. (Twitter/@sonalgoelias)
Published on May 18, 2022 05:42 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Life is full of hardships but some people show extreme grit and determination in face of adversity. If you are looking for something to inspire you, then this video is for you. Shared by IAS officer Sonal Goel on Twitter, it shows a specially-abled street vendor who runs a pao bhaji stall in Mumbai. The man lost his hand in an unfortunate accident some years back but still makes a living by working alone in his food stall and it is inspiring to watch.

IAS officer Sonal Goel posted the video on her Twitter account on May 17 and it has received more than 34,000 views so far. In the video, the man named Mitesh Gupta is seen working alone in his food stall. He cuts vegetables expertly with one hand and makes pao bhaji. When asked in the video about his dream, he says he wants to open his own restaurant.

“Meri mushkilo se keh do, mera khuda bada hai (Tell all my problems that my God is bigger than them),” Sonal Goel tweeted along the video in Hindi. “Mitesh Gupta, who unfortunately lost his hand in an accident a few years ago, still runs his pao bhaji stall with full enthusiasm in Malad, Mumbai,” she wrote further.

See the tweet below:

“After seeing such videos I thank God for sending such inspirational souls in our life,” commented a Twitter user. “Very inspiring story,” posted another individual. “A big salute to him,” said another.

What are your thoughts about this street vendor?

