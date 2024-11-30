If you can solve this tricky maths puzzle in 20 seconds then you're a true genius

Brain teasers involving maths have always been a favourite pastime for those who enjoy challenging their logical thinking. These puzzles not only test one's arithmetic skills but also push the boundaries of creative problem-solving. If you are a fan of such mind-bending riddles, here's a treat for you! A maths puzzle on X stumped users.(X/@MZH_Maths)

A captivating maths puzzle shared on the social media platform X by an account named "Train Your Brain" has grabbed the internet's attention. The post has already garnered over 50k views and continues to spark lively discussions among users.

The puzzle that’s got everyone talking

The brain teaser reads:

"Solve if you are a genius"

8 = 56, 7 = 42, 6 = 30, 5 = 20, 3 = ?

The puzzle challenges participants to decode the logic behind these equations and find the missing value for "3". It’s a seemingly simple problem that has left many scratching their heads. According to the post, only those with sharp analytical skills can crack it, making it all the more enticing for puzzle enthusiasts.

Check out the post here:

Flood of comments from curious minds

Since its posting, the puzzle has amassed over 2k comments, with users offering their answers, interpretations, and even playful banter. One user expressed frustration, saying, “I spent an hour on this, and I still can’t figure it out!” Another proudly declared, “Finally solved it! The answer is all about multiplying the number with its predecessor.”

Not everyone was convinced by the explanations though. A sceptic chimed in, “This doesn’t make sense at all. How is this logical?” Meanwhile, a maths enthusiast wrote, “Puzzles like this are why I love numbers. They always surprise you!”

Some users took a humorous approach. “I must not be a genius because this makes no sense to me!” quipped one. Another joked, “I’ll show this to my maths teacher and see if they can solve it!”