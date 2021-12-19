If you loved eating Horlicks as a kid, you may want to taste barfi made using it. Watch

Imagine you are a kid, you see a bottle of Horlicks sitting on top of a table, you slowly take up the bottle, grab a fistful of powder and gobble it down. Sounds like something you did as a kid? Well, you are not alone, there are many who loved eating this health drink with or without milk. Probably that is the reason, this video of someone making barfi using it has left people happy.

Food blooger Arjun Chauhan posted the video on Instagram. “Ever tried Horlicks Burfi. Literally, it was so amazing,” he wrote while posting the video. In the caption, the blogger also mentioned where the sweets are available. “Shagun Sweets, Maujpur, Delhi,” he added.

The video has been posted four days ago. The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 20,000 likes and counting. Many shared how they would like to taste the sweets made using Horlicks.

“It’s yum,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “Cool,” expressed a third. However, not all were thrilled at this unusual dish. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “Matlab… kuch bhi!”

