If you want to get rid of lizard in the room, this ingenious hack is must-watch

With the ongoing summer season, one thing that is back along with the sweltering heat is the common house lizard. The lizards are found in the nook and corner of the room and many people detest their presence and are afraid of them. If you are among those who are afraid of the lizards then this ingenious hack to get them out of the room is a must-watch. The video of the hack was posted on Instagram on April 10 and it has got four million views so far, making it really viral.

“Thank me later but this is how you remove lizards from your house,” says the text on the video. What the man does to get rid of the lizards is that he uses a laser and the lizard is seen following the laser beam. So, to get rid of the lizard, one just needs to point the laser beam out of the room and the lizard would follow it.

“Laser sales after this,” says the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

The comments section of the post was filled with users impressed by this hack.

“This is some 100/100 content, although I like lizards lol,” commented an Instagram user. “God bless you man! Seriously,” posted another. “Not all heroes wear capes,” reads another comment. “Husband material,” wrote another user.

The video was posted by Nicholas Eric Law. He has more than 2,300 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this ingenious hack?