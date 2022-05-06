‘I’ll be fired’: Anand Mahindra’s funny reply on Twitter user’s question

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known not only for his entrepreneurial skills but also for his sharp-witted tweets. It won’t be wrong to say that his Twitter game is totally on point. He also often replies to various questions that people ask him on Twitter. From sweet to emotional to inspiring to hilarious, his reactions to tweets aimed at him are varied. Just like this recent one where he jokingly wrote how he will be ‘fired’ if he replies to a Mahindra Scorpio-related question that a Twitter user asked.

It all started with a tweet by Anand Mahindra. He shared a motivational tweet along with a picture that is funny. His post prompted several replied and one individual wrote, “Where there is a wheel there is a way,” while reacting to his post.

After that, Anand Mahindra shared a reply appreciating the Twitter user. On this reply, another Twitter user asked a question. “Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it,” they inquired. It is the reply that the business tycoon gave to this person which has now prompted laughter.

Take a look at what he tweeted:

He replied and tweeted a few hours ago today. Since then, the post has gathered more than 2,400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Don't worry Sir. I will humbly with folded hands and request Mr Anand Mahindra not to "fire" you. He is gem of a person and he will not "fire" you,” wrote a Twitter user. “None can beat him when it comes to product endorsement with much humour, sir you might have to find other task for your marketing team,” shared another. “Awesome reply sir but don't worry we have a position for you.....in our hearts,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post by Anand Mahindra?

