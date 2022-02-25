In Ukraine, long night, frantic morning

The missile fragment pierced the ceiling of Mikhail Shcherbakov’s apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. A Russian attack, after weeks of warnings, had hit home.

“I heard noise and woke up. I realised it sounded like artillery,” Shcherbakov told The Associated Press (AP). He ran to wake his mother, and something exploded behind him.

At dawn on Thursday, Ukrainians’ uneasy efforts at normality were shattered. Smoke rose from cities, even well away from the country’s disputed eastern border. “Today I had the worst sunrise in my life,” said another Kharkiv resident, who gave her name only as Sasha to AP.

Farther from the border, a morning commute was transformed into chaos. A mood of defiance gripped Ukraine’s capital Kyiv even though the city echoed at times to the sound of gunfire, sirens and explosions.

In Mariupol, the Azov Sea port city, journalists saw scenes of mixed routine and fear. Some residents waited at bus stops, while others rushed to leave the city that is only about 15 km from the front line with the Donetsk People’s Republic, one of two separatist-held areas recognised by Russian President Vladimir Putin as independent this week.

Signs of nervousness grew as planes flew overhead and Ukrainian officials reported that an airport near the capital had been attacked. Even after weeks of warnings by Ukrainian and Western politicians that a Russian attack was imminent, some people were caught off guard.

“I didn’t expect this. Until this morning I believed nothing would happen,” Nikita, a marketing specialist, told Reuters as he waited in a long line at a supermarket. “I packed, bought food and will stay at home with my family.”

Anna Dovnya told AP she had watched soldiers and police remove shrapnel from an exploded shell in Kyiv and was terrified. “We have lost all faith,” she said. “Until the very last moment, I didn’t believe it would happen. I just pushed away these thoughts.”

Some Kyiv residents chose to stay, and crowded at grocery stores and cash machines, hoping to draw money and stock up on supplies. But others packed bags and looked for a way out of the city — by bus, car or plane.

Traffic came to a standstill on the road to the western city of Lviv, far from the areas likely to be attacked. Cars stretched back for dozens of kilometres. “I’m going away because a war has started, Putin attacked us,” Oxana, stuck in the traffic jam with her three-year-old daughter, told Reuters. “We’re afraid of bombardments.”

Another driver, who identified himself as Aleksander from Lviv, said he would return to Kyiv once he had got his children out. “The mood is patriotic,” he told Reuters. “We will fight this off. Ukraine will win, no matter what.”

Some who wanted to leave feared chaos or the military situation would prevent them leaving. A traveller who gave her name only as Gulnara told Reuters her flight to Baku, Azerbaijan had been cancelled. “No one is telling us what happened, what will happen to our flight, what should we do, where to go,” she said.

With president Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposing martial law, Ukrainians realised with a jolt that everything might change. As the day progressed, alarm rose across the country. Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko called on the city’s 3 million people to stay indoors and said everyone should prepare go-bags with necessities such as medicine and documents. He later imposed curfew in the city.

Some panicked. Others clung to routine, with irritation.

“I’m not afraid. I’m going to work. The only unusual thing is that you can’t find a taxi in Kyiv,” one resident complained to AP, as air raid sirens wailed.