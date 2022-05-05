Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In wonderful initiative, South Delhi café employs specially-abled staff

This South Delhi café is named Echoes and it is situated in Satya Niketan and it employs staff that is specially-abled.  
Published on May 05, 2022 05:03 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

There are some videos that showcase the empowerment of people who are specially-abled and that’s heartwarming to watch. In a wonderful initiative, a café in South Delhi employs specially-abled people. The café is named Echoes and it is situated in Satya Niketan, South Delhi. A video of the café was posted by the Instagram page whatshotdelhi four days ago. The video has accumulated more than 36,000 views so far.

“This café in South Delhi run by deaf, dumb and mute staff,” says the text on the video. One can place their order at the café through special codes. In the video, a man working at the café explains something in sign language. In the video, the interiors of the café and the food looks amazing.

Watch the video below:

“It’s a superb cafe with super awesome food,” commented an Instagram user. “Wow... Incredible,” posted another. “This cafe is in Hudson Lane too,” said a third.

The video was originally posted by a food blogger named Simran Verma on her Instagram account curls.n.heels. The café also has its own Instagram page. It has posted many videos of its staff interacting in sign language.  

Watch a video below:

What are your thoughts about this café that employs specially-abled staff?

 

