Incredible bird calls pet mom cute, speaks with her like a human. Watch

The video showcasing the incredible bird conversing with its pet mom like a human was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit viral video, shows the bird with its pet mom.(Reddit/@thegewlash)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 09:16 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The words “pet videos” make almost everyone think of dog or cat clips. It is also true that those are the videos that dominate the online world. However, there are times when videos of other pets too capture people’s attention and leave them amused. Case in point, this super cute clip of a bird and its conversation with its pet mom.

“Sweet talking birdie,” reads the caption with which the video is posted on Reddit. The clip opens to show a woman lying on a couch with a bird sitting on her shoulder. The bird says to the human “You’re some cute” and she repeats the same words. The cute creature then leans in and plants a kiss on the woman. Take a look at how the conversation progresses:

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 2,200 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

“Love this so much!” posted a Reddit user. “I just watched this so many times. So cute!” shared another. “I’ve relayed that like 10 times in a row and still have a huge smile on my face! So wholesome and smart,” expressed a third. “The synchronized "what happened?!?! (OM)G!!!MUAHHH!" Is giving me life,” commented a fourth. “Saving this post for a serotonin boost,” wrote a fifth.

