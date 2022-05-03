Nasa's black hole-related incredible visualisation goes viral, reminds people of Interstellar

The Instagram page of Nasa is a treasure trove for those who love space-related content. The posts often leave people stunned and amazed. Their latest share about black holes is the same. The space agency posted a visualization video which quickly went viral. Not just that, it also reminded many of the film Interstellar.

“Don't stare at this video too long—you might get pulled in,” Nasa wittily wrote hinting at the gravitational pull of a black hole. In the next few lines they added what the visualisation shows.

“This visualization simulates the appearance of a black hole as seen on its edge, where inbound matter has collected into a thin, hot structure called an accretion disk. The black hole’s extreme gravity alters the paths of light coming from different parts of the disk, making rings of matter visible above and below. At the center lies the black hole's shadow, an area roughly twice the size of the event horizon — its point of no return,” they expressed.

That is not all that the space agency posted. They also shared how and when the visualization was first published. “This visualization was first published in September 2019, about six months after scientists with the Event Horizon Telescope released the first actual image of a black hole and its shadow,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about eight hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing.

“This is so cool. I love studying black hole,” wrote an Instagram user. “We love you Nasa,” posted another. “I’ve been hypnotized,” expressed a third.

There were many who were reminded of a particular scene from the 2014 science fiction film Interstellar. They wrote how accurately the black hole was depicted. Just like this individual who shared, “Interstellar so accurate.” Another person expressed, “You can tell interstellar production worked with scientists.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON