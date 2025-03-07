‘India is not for beginners’: Man casually lifts bike on shoulder to cross railway tracks, shocks internet

Indian Railways repeatedly pushes advisories to remind people to stay safe at railway stations or when crossing railway tracks. At times, however, those warnings fall on deaf ears, and one such situation is captured in this viral video. It shows a man crossing an unmanned level crossing with his bike on his shoulders. The image shows a man carrying a bike while crossing railway tracks. (Screengrab)

The video is shared on an X page that often posts videos of heated interactions among people from around the world. The caption posted along with the bike video read, “A guy Lifted his bike on his shoulders to Cross the Railway barrier:”

In the video, the man stands before a closed crossing gate. However, instead of waiting, he gets down from his bike and balances the vehicle on his shoulder. He crosses the railway tracks as others, waiting at the gate, keep looking at him.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

On social media, the video sparked a range of reactions, from incredulity to amusement. One user quipped, “India is not for beginners,” While another pondered, “But why?” A third user lightened the mood with a joke, “Where there's a will, there's a way! True determination knows no barriers.” An individual wrote, “Who says Ironman doesn't exist in India? Marvel's looking for this guy. Next superhero.”

Back in 2022, a man went viral for pulling a similar stunt. In a video that took over the internet, the man was seen carrying his bike and climbing up a ladder to reach the roof of a bus.

The clip of the man holding an enormous weight on his head left people in disbelief. However, a few were also impressed by his balancing skills.