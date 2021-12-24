India likely to stick to five-bowler combination in SA, says KL Rahul

Under Virat Kohli, the Indian Test team tries their hardest to take the field with five specialist bowlers. In the last year, only once in fifteen matches did the team play an extra batter—across Australia, England and at home.

But with a change in the coaching staff, and in a country with trying batting conditions where India have never won a Test series, will that thinking change? Not likely, said KL Rahul, speaking to journalists on the eve of the Boxing Day Test.

“Every team wants to pick 20 wickets and that’s the only way we can win Test matches,” Rahul said. “We have definitely used that tactic (five bowlers), and that has helped us in every Test match that we have played away from India. The workload also becomes slightly easier to manage if you have five bowlers. When you have that kind of quality, you might as well use it.”

That points to India going into the first Test of the three-match series with Shardul Thakur as the fifth bowler.

While playing with five bowlers is seen as the more aggressive outlook, it can also be reasoned that it was India’s below par showings with the bat that let the team down on the previous tour of South Africa (2017-18), undoing the heroics of the bowling unit. Those problems seem to have gotten bigger this time around—captain Virat Kohli is not in form, the middle-order stalwarts, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, have not fired in a long while, all of it accentuated by the absence of an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja or Hardik Pandya.

The middle-order question

One big decision for the team? Who bats at No 5. Rahane lost the vice-captaincy of the team before the tour, a clear signal that he is no longer a certain pick. Averaging 19.57 in the 12 Tests he has played this year does not help his cause, but what does is his impressive form in South Africa, where he averages 53 from three Tests.

His Mumbai teammate Shreyas Iyer grabbed his opportunity in the last series against New Zealand, scoring a hundred and a fifty at Kanpur, although he didn’t get many runs in his next outing in Mumbai. Iyer’s short-ball concerns in past white-ball matches may also go against his selection. Hanuma Vihari, fresh off a 227-run streak at an average of 75.66 against South Africa A, is another option and a strong one.

“It is a very difficult decision to make. Ajinkya has been a very important part of our Test team and has played very crucial knocks in his career…his partnership at Lord’s with Pujara helped us win the Test match,” Rahul said. “Shreyas has taken his chances by playing a brilliant knock at Kanpur. So, he is very exciting. Hanuma has done the same for us.”

The one batter whose curve has moved up steeply and steadily since the last South Africa tour is Rahul himself. On the tour of England, Rahul made the most of a new opportunity, scoring a century at Lord’s and finishing as India’s second highest scorer in the curtailed series. He also revealed a new side to him—patience and focus while negotiating the new ball, something that he will need in spades on this tour.

“Historically, we have seen in South Africa, the new ball plays a big part. So, we will look to see it off and try not to give too many wickets away in those 25-30 overs,” he said. “Focus has been to stay tight. I did that in England as well. You would have to be a lot more focused and disciplined and be patient to score runs.”

A new partnership

If there are any takeaways from the last tour, a sizeable opening partnership between Rahul and Mayank Agarwal would be first on India’s to do list. Not once did the Indian openers go past 30 runs in six innings last time around—Rahul was in four of them.

With Rohit Sharma out with an injury, Rahul and Agarwal have now spent an entire week doing centre wicket practice at the SuperSport Park in Centurion in the absence of tour games.

“The last time we played here, the wicket started off a bit slow and quickened up and became slow again,” he said. “Whatever information we gathered about Centurion and in our centre wicket practice, we experienced the same things. We have tried to prepare accordingly. We haven’t won a series here in South Africa so that gives us an extra motivation to try and win by learning from past mistakes.”

