Indian student’s video of ‘luxury dorm’ in China sparks debate: ‘That's a hotel'

An Indian student's dorm room at a Chinese university has sparked a debate on social media. Instagram user Ekta created a vlog showing her "luxury" accommodation equipped with various facilities. While some were in awe, others were sceptical and shared that the room she was showing was not of her dorm but of a hotel.

The vlog opens with a text insert that reads, “China university luxury dorm tour vlog. Indian student.” The clip shows Ekta entering the room using a keycard. She then gives a glimpse of her room, which has a bedroom, a kitchen space, and a bathroom.

“Indian student lifestyle in China,” Ekta wrote as she shared the video.

Social media reactions:

“That’s a hotel, not a dorm,” an individual wrote. Another added, “Lol, as an international student staying here in China, I can confirm that’s a hotel, not a dorm. And if that’s a dorm, tell me the name of the university and I’d do my research. I just asked my chinese friend sitting next to me and he said it’s a hotel too lol.” A third commented, “Wow this is sooo great!” A fourth expresses, “Wow that’s beautiful!”

What did the student say?

Addressing the criticism over her video, Ekta opened up claiming that the place she stays is a “luxury dorm” for which she pays “extra money.”

“I study in SDUST University and my campus isn’t main campus, I study in SCO campus where 3 universities students studies, a lot of people are claiming that it’s not dorm it’s hotel room , please do your research first before claiming there are universities which provide luxury dorms charging extra money. I’m paying money to live in such place. I can live in free dorm too which is 4 people sharing room, but I decided to live in single room,” she wrote.

