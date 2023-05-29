Indian tourist sings Neele Neele Ambar with busker while visiting New York. Watch

A video capturing a melodious moment between an Indian tourist and an NYC busker has left people smiling. Posted on YouTuber, the video shows how the Indian man sang Kishor Kumar’s song Neele Neele Ambar along with the American singer.

Indian tourist singing the song with a busker in NYC. (YouTube/@guitaro5000)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the musician named Reggie standing with a mic and guitar at Union Square Park, New York City. He then invites the Indian tourist, Laksh, to come and sing a song with him. During their conversation, Reggie asks Laksh to sing a Hindi song, and the latter selects Neele Neele Ambar. What follows next is a beautiful performance that will leave you smiling.

Reggie posted the video on his personal YouTube channel, along with a detailed caption. “I'm asking people to sing in Union Square Park, New York City! I see Laksh watching from afar and ask him if he'll sing! He was nervous at first, trying to think of an artist I might know. After talking about his travels to New York City and what part of India he's from, I offered to learn an Indian song in Hindi for him! He was surprised I'd be willing to try and brought up a classic song by a Bollywood legend. His expression afterwards made my day!” he wrote as a part of his caption.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the video was posted three months ago, it still attracts people’s attention and prompts them to share various comments. Furthermore, the video has accumulated close to 1.6 million views, and the numbers still are increasing.

The Indian tourist, Laksh Sadh, also replied to the video. “Thanks Reggie for making it so Cinematic, loved this video and thanks for creating this beautiful memory for lifetime bro,” he shared.

Here’s how other YouTube users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“2 individuals respecting and celebrating each other's culture and diversity. Now this is the kinda society I wanna live in!” posted a YouTube user. “Indian people are so awesome and respectful and full of love!! Great performance!” expressed another. “That’s what music does. It connects people. Best thing ever,” shared a third. “He sang so well! I don't understand Hindi but I thought he did great! Also well done for playing the song so well!” commented a fourth. “You are such an incredible musician Reggie. The smile on that guy’s face was priceless. He’ll never forget that visit to New York,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}