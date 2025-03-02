Indian-origin family brings sacred cow into new US home for housewarming ritual. Watch

A viral video showing an Indian-origin family in San Francisco bringing a decorated cow into their new home as part of traditional housewarming (Grah Pravesh) rituals has won hearts on the internet. The short clip shows the cow, adorned in ethnic coverings, being ceremoniously ushered inside, leaving social media users fascinated by the ritual. An Indian-origin family's heartwarming housewarming ritual in San Francisco goes viral(Instagram/bayareacows)

The video which has been circulated widely on social media was first posted on Instagram by @bayareacows. The account features the Sri Surabhi Go Ksetra, a gowshala in California's Bay Area which works towards cow protection in the United States. "Our cow “Bahula” went to a housewarming function in Lathrop, CA today, they received a warm welcome and felt truly happy. Thank you, Bahula," read the caption of the video, which was posted on Diwali last year.

Take a look at the video here:

As the clip begins, the decorated cow is seen being ushered in by a priest. It's body is covered in vermillion handprints and its back is covered in a traditional cloth with pictures of cows printed on it.

The cow is gently ushered into the house. Inside, the carpet on the floor is removed to place a a bowl to feed the cow. The cow is seen feeding from the bowl inside the decorated house as the host family looks on.

As it continues to feed, the women of the family perform a puja to complete the holy ritual. At the end of the clip, the family posed next to the cow in their driveway while gently petting it.

“Bringing a cow into a new home during a housewarming is believed to invite positive energy and blessings. Heartening to see our rich culture being followed across,” read a comment shared by a user who reposted the video on Instagram.

“This is such an amazing and heartwarming gesture. Is this custom only for Diwali or also special events?” enquired one social media user.

