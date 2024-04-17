Indian-origin Google techie gets permanent residency in US after 3505 days, slams H-1B visa

An Indian-origin Google techie took to X to share about getting permanent residency in the US after staying in the country for over nine years. In his X thread, he also discussed the disadvantages of the H-1B visa and claimed that it is “incredibly restrictive”. An Indian-origin Google techie shared this image along with a post on getting permanent residency in the US. (X/@meetaw)

“After 3505 days in this country, I'm finally a 'permanent resident'. I can travel without constantly having to worry about my visa stamp or my I-94 date or a million other things,” X user Swaroop Ramaswamy tweeted.

In the following tweets, he posted, “A H-1B visa is incredibly restrictive. You need a new visa stamp every few years from the US consulate outside the country. If you don't have one, you cannot enter the US. I have never been able to attend a single conference because of this.” He further listed usual situations that turned out to be problematic for people with H-1B visas.

“You are very lucky. I see a lot of people who have been here for more than ten years and still don't have GC,” shared an X user.

“Getting citizenship after a wait of almost ten years, happy for you. I reckon many people wait decades for it,” shared another.

“But you still cannot stay out of the US for more than six months. You still cannot visit 180+ visa-free with a green card. Lastly, the US wants you to report world income as a big issue. In the end, H1B with I140 is far better than a green card, IMO,” argued a third.

“Considering the current situation, ten years is not bad. Congrats!” expressed a fourth.

“Congratulations, You are lucky. It’s less than a decade,” commented a fifth.

“That’s 9.5 years. Bro, it’s been over ten years, and I am still waiting for my turn. How did you get so fast,” asked a sixth.

“Congratulations! This must be a great feeling,” wrote a seventh.