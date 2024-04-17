 Indian-origin Google techie gets permanent residency in US after 3505 days, slams H-1B visa | Trending - Hindustan Times
Indian-origin Google techie gets permanent residency in US after 3505 days, slams H-1B visa

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 17, 2024 09:55 AM IST

“After 3505 days in this country, I'm finally a ‘permanent resident’,” an Indian-origin Google techie wrote on an X post. He also slammed the H-1B visa system.

An Indian-origin Google techie took to X to share about getting permanent residency in the US after staying in the country for over nine years. In his X thread, he also discussed the disadvantages of the H-1B visa and claimed that it is “incredibly restrictive”.

An Indian-origin Google techie shared this image along with a post on getting permanent residency in the US. (X/@meetaw)
An Indian-origin Google techie shared this image along with a post on getting permanent residency in the US. (X/@meetaw)

“After 3505 days in this country, I'm finally a 'permanent resident'. I can travel without constantly having to worry about my visa stamp or my I-94 date or a million other things,” X user Swaroop Ramaswamy tweeted.

In the following tweets, he posted, “A H-1B visa is incredibly restrictive. You need a new visa stamp every few years from the US consulate outside the country. If you don't have one, you cannot enter the US. I have never been able to attend a single conference because of this.” He further listed usual situations that turned out to be problematic for people with H-1B visas.

Take a look at this post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3.8 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 2,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here's how X users reacted to the post:

“You are very lucky. I see a lot of people who have been here for more than ten years and still don't have GC,” shared an X user.

“Getting citizenship after a wait of almost ten years, happy for you. I reckon many people wait decades for it,” shared another.

“But you still cannot stay out of the US for more than six months. You still cannot visit 180+ visa-free with a green card. Lastly, the US wants you to report world income as a big issue. In the end, H1B with I140 is far better than a green card, IMO,” argued a third.

“Considering the current situation, ten years is not bad. Congrats!” expressed a fourth.

“Congratulations, You are lucky. It’s less than a decade,” commented a fifth.

“That’s 9.5 years. Bro, it’s been over ten years, and I am still waiting for my turn. How did you get so fast,” asked a sixth.

“Congratulations! This must be a great feeling,” wrote a seventh.

