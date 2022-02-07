Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Indo-French couple sing Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh as tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Watch
trending

Indo-French couple sing Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh as tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Watch

This video posted on Instagram by an Indo-French couple shows them singing Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar as a tribute to her legacy.
The Indo-French couple sings Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar in the video. (instagram/@meghdutroychowdhury and paulinelaravoire)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 01:38 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are a regular on Instagram, then you might know of an Indo French-couple whose love story (]recently went viral via a post by Humans of Bombay. They have recently taken to their Instagram page to share a video of them singing Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar as a tribute to her legacy.

The video comes with a detailed caption that reads, “There never was another voice like yours, and I doubt there ever will be @lata_mangeshkar ji. Would you believe that we had decided last night itself that for this week's #indofrenchsingingsundays session, we would sing #ajeebdastanhaiyeh and this morning we woke up to this heartbreaking news of your passing? Aap sach mein hi kisi aur ke noor ho gaye.”

The video shows the couple, Pauline and Meghdut, singing this iconic song by Lata Mangeshkar. The text insert in the video reads, “Rest in music.” The caption concludes, “The heavens will rejoice today with your homecoming. And we will celebrate your legacy today, tomorrow and every day of our lives with your music. Thank you for giving us so many memories.”

RELATED STORIES

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram around a day ago. So far, it has received more than 2,000 likes and various appreciative comments from people who admired the couple’s talent along with Lata Mangeshkar’s prowess.

“Keep it up...wonderful,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Thanks for this tribute to the Nightingale of Indian Cinema,” posted another, with some heart emojis. “You guys are amazing,” complimented a third.

What are your thoughts on this singing video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lata mangeshkar singing instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP