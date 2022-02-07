Indo-French couple sing Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh as tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Watch

If you are a regular on Instagram, then you might know of an Indo French-couple whose love story (]recently went viral via a post by Humans of Bombay. They have recently taken to their Instagram page to share a video of them singing Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar as a tribute to her legacy.

The video comes with a detailed caption that reads, “There never was another voice like yours, and I doubt there ever will be @lata_mangeshkar ji. Would you believe that we had decided last night itself that for this week's #indofrenchsingingsundays session, we would sing #ajeebdastanhaiyeh and this morning we woke up to this heartbreaking news of your passing? Aap sach mein hi kisi aur ke noor ho gaye.”

The video shows the couple, Pauline and Meghdut, singing this iconic song by Lata Mangeshkar. The text insert in the video reads, “Rest in music.” The caption concludes, “The heavens will rejoice today with your homecoming. And we will celebrate your legacy today, tomorrow and every day of our lives with your music. Thank you for giving us so many memories.”

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram around a day ago. So far, it has received more than 2,000 likes and various appreciative comments from people who admired the couple’s talent along with Lata Mangeshkar’s prowess.

“Keep it up...wonderful,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Thanks for this tribute to the Nightingale of Indian Cinema,” posted another, with some heart emojis. “You guys are amazing,” complimented a third.

What are your thoughts on this singing video?

