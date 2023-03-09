Instagram Down! Netizens take over Twitter to share hilarious memes that will make you ROFL

Many of us have a habit of scrolling through Instagram for hours. Several images and reels keep us hooked to the screen. However, on Thursday morning, this came to a standstill. According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, thousands of Instagram users are experiencing service outages. Downdetector analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources, there were over 27,000 incidences of people reporting problems with the social media platform.

As Instagram stopped working, many people started sharing amusing responses on Twitter, including several memes. Now, the Instagram down situation has caused a laugh riot over Twitter. Here we bring you some hilarious memes that will make you chuckle.

Take a look at the memes below:

This is how these Twitter users realised that Instagram had stopped working.

This one is for the people who were waiting to upload images.

These users shared how people come to Twitter when Instagram isn't working.

Another relatable post for those who are looking at memes right now.

The Downdetector website has highlighted that several countries have been affected due to the outage. Among these countries, India, UK, and Australia are the worst affected. Many people are unable to access the feed, upload pictures and some have even reported issues with login.

