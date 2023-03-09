Home / Trending / Instagram Down! Netizens take over Twitter to share hilarious memes that will make you ROFL

Instagram Down! Netizens take over Twitter to share hilarious memes that will make you ROFL

trending
Published on Mar 09, 2023 11:01 AM IST

Downdetector.com reported that thousands of Instagram users are experiencing service outages. Since Instagram stopped working, many people took to Twitter to share hilarious memes.

People share Instagram down memes.(Twitter/@Rishaya07)
People share Instagram down memes.(Twitter/@Rishaya07)
ByVrinda Jain

Many of us have a habit of scrolling through Instagram for hours. Several images and reels keep us hooked to the screen. However, on Thursday morning, this came to a standstill. According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, thousands of Instagram users are experiencing service outages. Downdetector analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources, there were over 27,000 incidences of people reporting problems with the social media platform.

As Instagram stopped working, many people started sharing amusing responses on Twitter, including several memes. Now, the Instagram down situation has caused a laugh riot over Twitter. Here we bring you some hilarious memes that will make you chuckle.

Take a look at the memes below:

This is how these Twitter users realised that Instagram had stopped working.

This one is for the people who were waiting to upload images.

These users shared how people come to Twitter when Instagram isn't working.

Another relatable post for those who are looking at memes right now.

The Downdetector website has highlighted that several countries have been affected due to the outage. Among these countries, India, UK, and Australia are the worst affected. Many people are unable to access the feed, upload pictures and some have even reported issues with login.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram twitter memes + 1 more
instagram twitter memes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out