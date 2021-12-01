Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Instagram jumps on the viral Telugu Naatu Naatu song trend. Watch top videos
trending

Instagram jumps on the viral Telugu Naatu Naatu song trend. Watch top videos

The Naatu Naatu trend has gone viral on Instagram with people jumping in to shake a leg to the hit Telugu song from RRR.
Ram Charan (left) and Jr NTR (right) dancing to Naatu Naatu in the Telugu movie RRR. (instagram/@alwaysramcharan)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:13 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The Telugu song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR has turned into a favourite for many Instagram users. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the hit track has now prompted a new trend on Instagram. Under the trend, people are showcasing the hook steps from the dance video with or without their own twists.

Dancer couple Anoosha Shetty and Saurabh who go by Jodi Anoorabh on Instagram shared a video under the trend with the caption, “Yes we bought this matching kurta yesterday.”

Watch it here:

This mom and son duo also rocked this trend. 

RELATED STORIES

Look at their version here:

Here is another mother-daughter duo from Kozhikode who nailed this dance trend as well:

Then comes this father-son duo:

Here are three friends dancing to the viral Telugu song:

In case you were looking for the original Naatu Naatu Reels video, we’ve got you covered. Here are actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing to Naatu Naatu in the movie RRR:

Would you be able to nail the hook step and shake a leg to Naatu Naatu?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance video viral video trends telugu
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP