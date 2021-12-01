Instagram jumps on the viral Telugu Naatu Naatu song trend. Watch top videos

The Telugu song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR has turned into a favourite for many Instagram users. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the hit track has now prompted a new trend on Instagram. Under the trend, people are showcasing the hook steps from the dance video with or without their own twists.

Dancer couple Anoosha Shetty and Saurabh who go by Jodi Anoorabh on Instagram shared a video under the trend with the caption, “Yes we bought this matching kurta yesterday.”

Watch it here:

This mom and son duo also rocked this trend.

Look at their version here: +

Here is another mother-daughter duo from Kozhikode who nailed this dance trend as well:

Then comes this father-son duo:

Here are three friends dancing to the viral Telugu song: +

In case you were looking for the original Naatu Naatu Reels video, we’ve got you covered. Here are actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing to Naatu Naatu in the movie RRR:

Would you be able to nail the hook step and shake a leg to Naatu Naatu?