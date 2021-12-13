Interaction between this man and his adopted dog is all about love. Watch

There are some videos that have the power to warm your heart and leave you emotional. This clip showcasing an interaction between a man and his adopted dog is one such clip. Shared on Reddit, the clip shows the sweet bond of love between the duo.

“Adopted pupper finds love with new owner!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog giving nose boops to its human. The animal continues doing so for some time before showering him with tons of kisses. That, however, is not all that the video shows.

We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at the clip yourself:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 24,500 upvotes. The clip has also accumulated varied comments.

“This dude is a hero. Look how happy that doggo is,” wrote a Reddit user. In reply, another individual shared, “This dog is a hero. Look how happy that dude is.”

“Can actually see the dog smiling,” posted a third. “I love how the dog puts his paws on each shoulder of this gentleman,” commented a fourth. “This is honestly one of the most beautiful interactions I’ve ever witnessed,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?