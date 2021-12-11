People post incredible pics and videos to observe International Mountain Day

International Mountain Day, designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), is celebrated on December 11 every year. Many have now taken to social media to post incredibly beautiful images and videos of mountains to observe this day. In fact, the hashtag #InternationalMountainDay is also trending on Twitter as people are sharing various posts using it.

We have collected some of the incredible posts for you to enjoy on this day. Let’s start with this post by Kiren Rijiju. “On the extremely special occasion of #INTERNATIONALMOUNTAINDAY, let's pledge to save beautiful nature and majestic mountains. This year’s theme is 'Sustainable Mountain Tourism',” he wrote and posted an amazing video.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also took the opportunity to share some jaw dropping pictures. “On #InternationalMountainDay here check how the roof of the world gets lighten up with first ray of daylight. My clicks. Guess the mountain,” he tweeted while sharing the images.

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, tweeted, “Flying over magnificent Himalayas some years back filled me with awe. Mountains are so big yet so humble. They host about half of the world's biodiversity and give birth to most rivers. On this beautiful #InternationalMountainDay lets keep the promise to protect and conserve them,” while posting this video.

Here are some other tweets that may leave you amazed:

Each year a special theme is selected while observing this day. And this year it is sustainable mountain tourism.

What would you share on the International Mountain Day?

