People post incredible pics and videos to observe International Mountain Day

International Mountain Day, designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), is celebrated on December 11 every year. Many have now taken to social media to post incredibly beautiful images and videos of mountains to observe this day. In fact, the hashtag #InternationalMountainDay is also trending on Twitter as people are sharing various posts using it.

We have collected some of the incredible posts for you to enjoy on this day. Let’s start with this post by Kiren Rijiju. “On the extremely special occasion of #INTERNATIONALMOUNTAINDAY, let's pledge to save beautiful nature and majestic mountains. This year’s theme is 'Sustainable Mountain Tourism',” he wrote and posted an amazing video.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also took the opportunity to share some jaw dropping pictures. “On #InternationalMountainDay here check how the roof of the world gets lighten up with first ray of daylight. My clicks. Guess the mountain,” he tweeted while sharing the images.

On #InternationalMountainDay here check how the roof of the world gets lighten up with first ray of daylight. My clicks. Guess the mountain. pic.twitter.com/9B9hCgExlt — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 11, 2021

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, tweeted, “Flying over magnificent Himalayas some years back filled me with awe. Mountains are so big yet so humble. They host about half of the world's biodiversity and give birth to most rivers. On this beautiful #InternationalMountainDay lets keep the promise to protect and conserve them,” while posting this video.

Flying over magnificent Himalays some years back filled me with awe. Mountains are so big yet so humble. They host about half of the world's biodiversity and give birth to most rivers.On this beautiful #InternationalMountainDay lets keep the promise to protect and conserve them pic.twitter.com/QI93ag41zX — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 11, 2021

Here are some other tweets that may leave you amazed:

This #InternationalMountainDay we urge you to enjoy this breathtaking view on your way up the ancient #Girnar #mountain of #Junagadh , #Gujarat



Tweet us in reply your experience, if you have already visited.#Gujarattourism



🎥: @mayank_pansheriya pic.twitter.com/xEQD13lGIM — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) December 11, 2021

#InternationalMountainDay the epic Stelvio (thanks for the nudge @DanBond0 !) can’t wait to get back to alpine climbs pic.twitter.com/ULGpSlCrsb — Ben Shaw (@psych_onabike) December 11, 2021

Each year a special theme is selected while observing this day. And this year it is sustainable mountain tourism.

What would you share on the International Mountain Day?

