Enjoy these tweets as you take a sip your chai on International Tea Day 2022

Chai has a special place in people’s hearts. The love for tea is such that there is also a day dedicated specially for this beverage. Every year on May 21 the International Tea Day is celebrated across the globe. This day is celebrated to recognise the long history of tea that goes back to more than 5,000 years. On this day, people are also reminded of the economic and cultural significance that this beverage has around the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social media, especially Twitter is abuzz with various tweets that people are sharing to observe this day. While some of the posts are about the benefits of chai, others are showcasing their love through the tweets. A few also took this opportunity to share hilarious memes.

We have collected some such posts that you can enjoy while taking a sip of your chai.

Let’s start with this post by United Nations. “Tea has many health benefits thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties,” they wrote a part of their post and shared this video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Police joined in on the occasion to show their love for tea while sharing an advisory. Their post also has a Bridgerton twist.

“Hanji... toh chalein phir chai peene [Let’s go to drink tea],” wrote a Twitter user in Hindi and also added the hashtag#InternationalTeaDay. They also shared a picture that may tempt you to go and grab a cup of chai:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This hot beverage is a regular entertainer, a source of living, a refreshing drink, an excuse for discussions, a part of gossip culture and a household tradition in India. It is inseparable from the socio-cultural and socio-economic being of the country,” posted another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Twitter user posted a meme that may seem relatable to many:

Take a look at some more posts shared on International Tea Day 2022:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What would you share on International Tea Day 2022?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON