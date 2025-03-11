Menu Explore
Internet left guessing over this tricky maths challenge, can you solve it like a pro?

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 11, 2025 02:29 PM IST

A maths puzzle on X stumped users with tricky equations.

Brain teasers, especially mathematical ones, have a unique way of engaging our minds. They challenge our logical thinking, improve problem-solving skills, and often leave us scratching our heads. Whether it’s finding patterns, solving tricky equations, or working through complex sequences, these puzzles provide a fun and brain-boosting activity. If you enjoy testing your mathematical skills, we have a fresh challenge for you!

A maths puzzle on X left users confused.(X/@brainyquiz_)
The latest puzzle that’s going viral

A fascinating mathematical puzzle, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, has caught the attention of puzzle lovers. The teaser reads:

"9 = 54, 8 = 40, 7 = 28, 6 = 18, 4 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the pattern may not be immediately clear. However, those who enjoy number sequences will likely spot the logic behind it. The challenge is to decode the relationship between the given numbers and apply it to find the missing value for 4.

Another maths puzzle that left people confused

This isn’t the only brain teaser that has left netizens scratching their heads. Earlier, Brainy Quiz also shared another tricky equation that sparked debate among users. It read:

"Math Puzzle, 10 + 5 × 10 - 5 = ?"

While this may seem like a simple arithmetic problem, many people often get the wrong answer because they fail to follow the correct order of operations (BODMAS/BIDMAS rule). Such puzzles test not only mathematical skills but also a person’s ability to recall basic rules of calculation under pressure.

Why the internet loves maths brain teasers

Mathematical brain teasers like these frequently go viral because they engage people in critical thinking and logical reasoning. They encourage problem-solving and often lead to intense discussions online. People enjoy challenging themselves and others, sharing answers, and debating different approaches to solving the puzzles.

So, can you solve these tricky maths puzzles? Take a shot and share your answers!

