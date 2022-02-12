Ishan Kishan posts video as Mumbai Indians pick him for 15.25 crore, says ‘I’m coming home’

IPL 2022 auction: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, till now, has become the most expensive buy in the ongoing mega auction after Mumbai Indians picked him for a colossal amount of ₹15.25 crore.

His base price was ₹2 crore but that went up to within a few seconds. In this bidding battle, which took place in Bengaluru, Punjab Kings gave a tough fight to Mumbai Indians before dropping out of the race.

Ishan Kishan, soon after the auction, took to Twitter to share a video. “I’m coming home,” the cricketer wrote and tagged the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians. He also shared a heart emoticon along with his post. The video shows him saying, “I am coming home.” He then goes on to thank everyone who made it possible.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered about 24,000 likes and counting.

“Congratulations champ. Happy for you,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person posted several heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. “I am so happy,” reacted a third.

Mumbai Indians also took to Twitter to share about Ishan Kishan. In the tweet, they called him their “most prized possession.” Here's what they tweeted:

