Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / RR reacts to DC’s ‘Sarojini market’ post involving Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin
trending

RR reacts to DC’s ‘Sarojini market’ post involving Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2022 Auction: Delhi Capitals took to Twitter to share their ‘Sarojini market’ post related to Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin that prompted a response from Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2022 Auction: Delhi Capitals shared this image in their ‘Sarojini market’ post involving Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin on which Rajasthan Royals reacted.(Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 03:05 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

IPL 2022 auction is going on in full swing. The first day of the two-day event is also prompting many to share various kinds of posts on different social media sites, especially Twitter. From sharing their responses to player-franchise combos, to posting different memes, people are sharing various tweets to showcase their reactions. And, the different IPL franchises have also joined in on the fun. Just like this ‘Sarojini market’ post by Delhi Capitals involving Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The tweet has now prompted many to react, including Rajasthan Royals.

DC posted an image that shows an individual standing in front of Delhi's Sarojini Market holding a placard. The words, “Stop making us jealous of your purse size,” are also written on it. They also tweeted a funny caption along with the picture.

“CC: @punjabkingsipl & @rajasthanroyals," they tagged. Then they added, “Bidding goodbye to Gabbar, Ash and KG is hard... Even more so when they go elsewhere in North.” The post is complete with the hashtags #YehHaiNayiDilli, #TATAIPLAuction, #IPLAuction, and #IPL2022.

They shared the meme after Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin were picked by other teams in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. While Punjab Kings bagged Dhawan and Rabada, who previously played for DC. Ashwin was picked by Rajasthan Royals after a fierce battle with Delhi Capitals.PARAGRAPH

RELATED STORIES

229 words

Take a look at the post:

The post prompted a witty reply from Rajasthan Royals. Wondering what they wrote? Take a look:

What are your thoughts on ‘Sarojini market’ tweet related to Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin that prompted a response from Rajasthan Royals?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 auction twitter meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP