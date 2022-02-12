RR reacts to DC’s ‘Sarojini market’ post involving Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2022 auction is going on in full swing. The first day of the two-day event is also prompting many to share various kinds of posts on different social media sites, especially Twitter. From sharing their responses to player-franchise combos, to posting different memes, people are sharing various tweets to showcase their reactions. And, the different IPL franchises have also joined in on the fun. Just like this ‘Sarojini market’ post by Delhi Capitals involving Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The tweet has now prompted many to react, including Rajasthan Royals.

DC posted an image that shows an individual standing in front of Delhi's Sarojini Market holding a placard. The words, “Stop making us jealous of your purse size,” are also written on it. They also tweeted a funny caption along with the picture.

“CC: @punjabkingsipl & @rajasthanroyals," they tagged. Then they added, “Bidding goodbye to Gabbar, Ash and KG is hard... Even more so when they go elsewhere in North.” The post is complete with the hashtags #YehHaiNayiDilli, #TATAIPLAuction, #IPLAuction, and #IPL2022.

They shared the meme after Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin were picked by other teams in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. While Punjab Kings bagged Dhawan and Rabada, who previously played for DC. Ashwin was picked by Rajasthan Royals after a fierce battle with Delhi Capitals.PARAGRAPH

229 words

Take a look at the post:

The post prompted a witty reply from Rajasthan Royals. Wondering what they wrote? Take a look:

What are your thoughts on ‘Sarojini market’ tweet related to Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin that prompted a response from Rajasthan Royals?