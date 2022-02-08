Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022: Fan wants Rajasthan Royals to bid on David Warner for this hilarious reason
IPL 2022: Fan wants Rajasthan Royals to bid on David Warner for this hilarious reason

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Rajasthan Royals shared hilarious ‘honest’ auction requests from fans on Twitter.
Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Rajasthan Royals shared hilarious 'honest' auction requests from fans on Twitter.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 06:17 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

The dates for IPL auction 2022 have been announced and it seems fans of various teams can’t keep calm. People can’t help but share their suggestions on the players that should be a part of their favourite teams. 

Rajasthan Royals has shared a cheeky tweet about the ‘honest’ auction requests they’ve received from fans. 

The post contains messages sent by fans advising Rajasthan Royals on which players to bid on.

“Warner ko please lena, Reels mast banata hai (Please buy Warner, he makes awesome Reels),” reads a message from a fan in reference to Australian opener David Warner who has quite a following on social media. Warner is a hit among Indian fans as well as he keeps making reels on the latest Instagram trends along with his kids. 

“Admin tereko unfollow kar dunga agar Mitchell Marsh ko nahi liya (Admin I will unfollow you if you don’t buy Mitchell Marsh),” reads another message from a Twitter user referring to Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who last played for SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2021 IPL.

The comments section of the post is also flooded with suggestions. An individual tweeted, “Bhai ye sab chhodo please jaydev unadkat ko khareed lo. World ka top all rounder h currently (Brother leave all this and buy Jaydev Unadkat. He is one of World’s top all-rounders currently).” 

The auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

What do you think about the upcoming IPL auction and which players do you think should make it to your favourite team?

ipl sports david warner rajasthan royals
