Rajasthan Royals tweet Lagaan's dialogue ahead of IPL 2022 final, Gujarat Titans reply. Seen viral post yet?

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in just a few hours. Ahead of the much-awaited event, a Twitter conversation between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans has created a buzz. It has also prompted people to root for their favourite team.

It all started when Rajasthan Royals posted a video from their official Twitter handle. "Sach aur Saahas hai, jiske mann mein,” they captioned the video. The phrase when roughly translated to English means, “Those who have truth and courage in their heart. ”

The video opens to show the rising sun, followed by a cricket stadium. The voiceover on the 15 seconds video is a famous dialogue from the film Lagaan that says, "Aur phir us aitehasik din ki subha hui jab suraj ki pehli kiran cricket ke maidan par padi (and then the historic day dawned when the first rays of the sun fell on the cricket field)."

Gujarat Titans quoted the tweet a few hours later and wrote, "Ant mein jeet cricket ki hai…" Their caption when loosely translated from Hindi means, “At the end cricket wins.”

Take a look at the viral Twitter exchange below:

Ant mein jeet cricket ki hai… 🎵 https://t.co/xFk9gtqQnk — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

The conversation between the inaugural IPL winners and the debutants ahead of the blockbuster final is winning hearts online. People have also flocked to the comments section to support their favourite teams.

"Looks like Gujarat Titans will win the IPL trophy. I support RR, but I think GT will win," posted a Twitter user. "All the best GT, from MI fan," commented another. "Legends..," posted a third.

Which team are you rooting for in the IPL 2022 final?"