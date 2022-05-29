IPL 2022 Final: Twitter reacts ahead of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans will encounter Rajasthan Royals in the IPL finals this year at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson. Ahead of this match, Twitter is flooded with reactions and several types of posts, including memes.

The hashtags #IPLFinals and #IPLFinal are trending on Twitter as people are posting various tweets using them. We have collected some such posts for you that are definitely quite interesting to look at.

The official Twitter handle of the Gujarat Titans IPL team took to the social media platform in order to share a poll that looks something like this:

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter handle shared the following tweet:

14 long years later… 💗



Coming for you. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/s6HgwzIEjO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 28, 2022

Founder of BEAST studios, Sushant Mehta, shared a photo of his IPL ticket and asked his followers if they were ready for the IPL 2022 final match:

Here are some other Twitter reactions:

A Twitter user posted the famous Mahabharata meme to exemplify the feelings of GT and RR fans.

Here's what another Twitter user posted:

No matter who plays, in the end only India win. #iplfinals — Nitish Rajput (@nitishrajpute) May 27, 2022

Inaugural IPL season winner Rajasthan Royals shared a breathtaking view of the cricket stadium ahead of the match.

What would you like to share on Twitter while waiting for the match to start?