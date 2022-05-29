Home / Trending / IPL 2022 Final: Twitter reacts ahead of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match
trending

IPL 2022 Final: Twitter reacts ahead of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans will encounter Rajasthan Royals in the IPL finals this year. Ahead of the match, fans took to Twitter to support their favourite team. 
IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royal shared the image of the cricket stadium ahead of IPL final.&nbsp;(Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)
IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royal shared the image of the cricket stadium ahead of IPL final. (Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)
Published on May 29, 2022 07:25 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans will encounter Rajasthan Royals in the IPL finals this year at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson. Ahead of this match, Twitter is flooded with reactions and several types of posts, including memes.

The hashtags #IPLFinals and #IPLFinal are trending on Twitter as people are posting various tweets using them. We have collected some such posts for you that are definitely quite interesting to look at.

The official Twitter handle of the Gujarat Titans IPL team took to the social media platform in order to share a poll that looks something like this:

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter handle shared the following tweet:

Founder of BEAST studios, Sushant Mehta, shared a photo of his IPL ticket and asked his followers if they were ready for the IPL 2022 final match:

Here are some other Twitter reactions:

A Twitter user posted the famous Mahabharata meme to exemplify the feelings of GT and RR fans.

Here's what another Twitter user posted:

Inaugural IPL season winner Rajasthan Royals shared a breathtaking view of the cricket stadium ahead of the match.

What would you like to share on Twitter while waiting for the match to start?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 twitter
ipl 2022 twitter
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out