IPL 2022 Mega Auction sparks meme fest on Twitter. Seen funny posts yet?

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: People shared various kinds of memes related to the players and the franchises.
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Here is a meme a Twitter user posted.(Twitter/@Doleyboss4)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 01:55 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction, a two-day event, started today in Bengaluru. It is taking place after two years as the last mega auction took place in 2018, followed by a mini auction in 2021. Hence, this year’s event is creating a fenzy among the fans. Many have also taken to Twitter to talk about the fierce bidding battle between the various IPL teams, including the two newly formed franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Amid them, some have also showcased their reactions using hilarious memes.

Here is a Twitter user who wrote how Chennai Super Kings may have felt after losing Faf du Plessis to Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB bought Faf du Plessis for 7 crore.

This fan also shared how they felt after losing Plessis to RCB:

And then there is this tweet too:

Here is a post related to Pat Cummins. In the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for 7.25 crore.

This Twitter suggested a new ‘player.’ Do you think any franchise would be interested in buying him?

What were the IPL franchises thinking today? This Twitter user imagined:

Here are some more tweets that will tickle your funny bone:

Which of these IPL Mega Auction 2022 related memes made you laugh out loud?

Badhaai Do review
