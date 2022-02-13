IPL 2022: Suresh Raina going unsold results in plethora of memes and reactions

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings are names that one always associates with each other. Raina had a long association with CSK whom he represented in every edition except two seasons when the team was suspended and he captained the Gujarat Lions.

Raina is amongst the highest run getters in the history of the IPL. So, it came as a shock that Mr IPL, as he is known as, went unsold during Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction.

Raina retired from international cricket two years back and hasn’t been playing much cricket since then except the IPL.

Many prominent people commented on Suresh Raina going unsold at the auction.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle said in a tweet, “Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold.”

“Sad not to see a single bid for Mr IPL @ImRaina in the first round,” former cricketer and teammate Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

