IPL 2022: Suresh Raina going unsold results in plethora of memes and reactions

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings are names that one always associates with each other. Raina had a long association with CSK whom he represented in every edition except two seasons when the team was suspended and he captained the Gujarat Lions.

Raina is amongst the highest run getters in the history of the IPL. So, it came as a shock that Mr IPL, as he is known as, went unsold during Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction.

Raina retired from international cricket two years back and hasn’t been playing much cricket since then except the IPL.

Many prominent people commented on Suresh Raina going unsold at the auction.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle said in a tweet, “Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold.”

“Sad not to see a single bid for Mr IPL @ImRaina in the first round,” former cricketer and teammate Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Below are some of the hilarious tweets and reactions that people posted.

The most consistent player of IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold. And you think you are very important to your company. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2022

Suresh Raina went unsold because his price was too high. Rs. 2 crores plus cost of balcony room. #IPLAuction — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 12, 2022

Suresh Raina hasn't played any cricket except IPL for last 2-3 years and he's not as big as a name like MS Dhoni. Was always going to go for base price at best. #IPLAuction — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 12, 2022

Can’t believe this shit Suresh Raina unsold 🤯🤯😳😳 #SureshRaina 😔 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 12, 2022

Suresh Raina's IPL Sagaaptham ends. Was an absolute legend of the IPL, but time has come to move on. Thank you, Raina. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 12, 2022

