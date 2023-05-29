IPL 2023 final: MS Dhoni stumps Shubman Gill in CSK vs GT match, Twitter hails his ‘lightning fast’ skills

After Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first, Gujarat Titans got off to a strong start thanks to Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. The two scored 62 runs in the first six overs. But soon, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja worked together to remove Gill. As Shubhman Gill walked out of the ground, several elated CSK fans expressed their excitement not only in the stadium but also on Twitter.

MS Dhoni stumps Shubman Gill in CSK vs GT match.(Twitter/@Rajgopal66)

Check out a few reactions below:

The official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings shared this tweet.

Another shared Dhoni's reaction.

A third said that MS Dhoni "is still the fastest behind the stumps."

Here are a few other reactions:

After CSK and Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans are looking to become the third team to successfully defend an IPL championship. They would also make history by being the first team to win the competition's championship in both of its first two seasons.