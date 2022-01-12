IPS officer posts sweet video of daughter playing pretend makeup with him

The bond between a father and daughter is always special. Probably that is the reason, the videos that showcase the sweet bond often leave people happy. Just like this video shared on Twitter by IPS officer Vijayakumar. There is a probability that the sweet video will leave you with a wide smile on your face.

The clip opens to show the dad sitting on floor with his daughter standing in front of him. She puts lipstick on her dad and even says to him that he looks like a doll. She goes on to put pretend makeup on him and also explains that she is doing so to make him look beautiful.

Take a look at the wholesome video that may fill your heart with a warm feeling:

The video was posted on January 9. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“That’s cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow wow wow!! Simply adorable,” posted another. “You are an amazing dad to let this little one do that to you. She is a cutie and look how seriously she is taking her job,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful video?

