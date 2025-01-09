Iranian woman snatches cleric’s turban, uses it as hijab in act of defiance. Video

A video capturing a dramatic incident at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The footage shows a woman removing a cleric’s turban and placing it on her head like a scarf during an apparent altercation. The incident reportedly escalated after the cleric allegedly asked the woman to wear a makeshift hijab. The incident took place at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.(X/@AlinejadMasih)

According to the Iranian International, the woman, in the video, is heard addressing the cleric with a pointed question: “So you have honour now?” Moments later, she is seen searching for her husband, calling his name and demanding, “What did you do to my husband?”

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to hail the woman. A user wrote, “We’re witnessing something quite unprecedented: Women leading the charge against an immoral, illegitimate Islamic regime, fully hostile to its female citizens. We clasp our hands in prayer that the resistance of these brave, courageous women successfully leads to the downfall of the Islamic regime. I honor their extraordinary courage. The day will come Iranian women will be so honored.”

However, Mashregh News, a media outlet associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that the incident was unrelated to the hijab issue, alleging the woman had "psychological problems." The outlet further stated that she was briefly detained but released after complainants gave their consent.

The confrontation occurred amid a broader wave of civil disobedience in Iran, particularly following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini’s death ignited protests against the enforcement of Iran's mandatory hijab laws, with women increasingly defying the dress code in public spaces, including airports.

The Israeli news outlet Kan 11 also highlighted the incident, framing it as a defiance of mandatory hijab enforcement. This follows other public protests, including a November 2024 incident where a university student in Tehran removed her clothing in opposition to the hijab law. The young woman stripped down to her underwear at an Iranian university, reportedly in protest against Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.

Reportedly, Iranian authorities continue to intensify hijab enforcement through various measures. In December, over 30,000 women were reported to have faced legal action for non-compliance with the dress code, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA). Additionally, airport authorities have denied services to women not wearing hijabs and deployed enforcers to monitor compliance.