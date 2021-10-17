Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Is this kitten Koi Mil Gaya’s Jadoo in disguise? Watch adorable video
trending

Is this kitten Koi Mil Gaya’s Jadoo in disguise? Watch adorable video

“Aww, so cute,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
The image shows the kitten sitting on a floor enjoying sunlight.(Twitter/@9GAG)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 02:38 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Want to watch a cat video that can make your day brighter? Then here is a clip of a kitten enjoying some sunlight. There is a chance that the video will remind you of the character Jadoo from the Hrithik Roshan starrer film Koi Mil Gaya. In the film, the alien character used sunlight as a source of energy.

Shared on Instagram, the caption posted along with the video reads, “Kitten uses photosynthesis, it’s supurr effective.” The kitten is seen sitting with its back towards the camera. It is quietly sitting on the floor and enjoying the sunlight.

Take a look at the sweet clip:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Aww, so cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cutest,” expressed another. “Mine becomes Batman with the power of Sunlight,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Air hostess shakes a leg to Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's Stay, wows netizens

Watch this big cat sleep comfortably in its many sleeping positions

Sachin Tendulkar shares video of kid playing cricket, Ranveer Singh reacts

Cat’s expression to human petting dog leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP