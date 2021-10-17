Home / Trending / Is this kitten Koi Mil Gaya’s Jadoo in disguise? Watch adorable video
“Aww, so cute,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
The image shows the kitten sitting on a floor enjoying sunlight.(Twitter/@9GAG)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 02:38 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Want to watch a cat video that can make your day brighter? Then here is a clip of a kitten enjoying some sunlight. There is a chance that the video will remind you of the character Jadoo from the Hrithik Roshan starrer film Koi Mil Gaya. In the film, the alien character used sunlight as a source of energy.

Shared on Instagram, the caption posted along with the video reads, “Kitten uses photosynthesis, it’s supurr effective.” The kitten is seen sitting with its back towards the camera. It is quietly sitting on the floor and enjoying the sunlight.

Take a look at the sweet clip:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Aww, so cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cutest,” expressed another. “Mine becomes Batman with the power of Sunlight,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

