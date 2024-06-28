ISRO scientist reveals salary at space agency, biggest perk of the job and more. Watch

An ISRO scientist has revealed the starting salary for new recruits at the space agency, as well as the biggest perk of the job in his opinion. A short interview with the unnamed scientist is currently going viral on Instagram. An ISRO scientist talks about his job, salary and more.(Instagram/@officialbrokebrothers)

The video was shared on Instagram by Broke Brothers, a channel known for its street interviews. The interviewer basically stops passersby on the roads of Bengaluru to see if they would be interested in answering a few questions for the camera. The video of their responses is then shared on Broke Brothers’ Instagram and YouTube channels. Their questions mainly centre around finance, covering topics like salaries, jobs, savings etc.

In their latest clip, Broke Brothers interviewed a man who turned out to be a scientist with ISRO, the Indian space agency headquartered in Bengaluru.

The scientist was asked how much salary a fresher can expect at ISRO. “The entry level salary is around ₹1 lakh per month,” he answered. “ ₹15 lakhs you can assume is the CTC,” he added.

Asked what the biggest perk of the job is, he replied saying that an ISRO position provides all the benefits of a government job. “The best thing, according to me, is CHSS,” the scientist replied. “The top hospitals are enrolled under ISRO. Treatment is free,” he explained. CHSS or Contributory Health Service Scheme allows beneficiaries to reimburse the cost of treatment, diagnostic tests etc at empanelled hospitals.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has collected over half a million views and polarised opinion on Instagram.

“Imagine being a space scientist and not being able to afford things abroad. It’s time they start paying well in sectors like these. 1 lakh is a joke,” one Instagram user commented.

However, another said that entry-level scientists are paid even less than ₹1 lakh. “Then entry level salary of an ISRO scientist is ₹55k plus allowances. This is a straight up white lie,” the user commented.

“ISRO chairman’s salary is ₹2.5 lakh a month and he’s saying entry level salary is a lakh.. Hmmmm,” a third person commented.