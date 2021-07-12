Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

There were numerous memorable moments from the Euro 2020 final in which Italy lifted the trophy by beating England. However, one moment – that too one not directly related to the match – has now gone viral. It involves two Italian fans dressed as Mario and pizza.

Among the fans at Wembley Stadium, they stood out from the crowd and captured people’s attention. Both of them were dressed in the fancy outfits.

Pictures and videos of the fans are now going viral. Here’s one such Twitter user who shared their video. The clip shows the man, dressed as Mario, talking to the woman, dressed as pizza. What has added to the hilarity of the whole situation is the unimpressed facial expression of the woman in the video.

“I’m more interested in what Mario is saying to the Pizza,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look:

I’m more interested in what Mario is saying to the Pizza. #ENG #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/d8QCrMPMiH — James Farrow (@Jamesfarrow92) July 11, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than two lakh views – and counting. Additionally, it has also accumulated nearly 6,600 likes.

What are your thoughts on the video?