ITBP personnel play childhood game in snow-clad mountains of Himachal. Watch

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel are tasked with guarding the India-China border and they fulfil that duty with grit and dedication. The personnel have to face all kinds of weather to discharge their duty. However, they keep their spirits high by indulging in games every now and then. The ITBP official Twitter handle shared a video of the soldiers taking part in a childhood game in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area.

The video was posted on May 24 and it has got more than 4,500 views so far. The video shows the soldiers clad in their snow gear taking part in the game ‘Drop the handkerchief’. Despite the chilling weather conditions, the personnel enjoy the game wholeheartedly and it is a joy to watch.

“Fresh snowfall and a childhood game with friends... Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plays ‘Drop the handkerchief’ in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area,” ITBP wrote as caption along with the video.

Fresh snowfall and a childhood game with friends...



Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plays 'Drop the handkerchief' in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/fy0jGi8Dij — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 24, 2022

“Salute to the soldiers,” commented a Twitter user. “Humne khub khela hai is khel ko… Nostalgic (We have played this game a lot),” posted another.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra also shared the video on his Twitter account and wrote, “Never let the kid inside you die, it will always give you a reason to smile in extreme situations.”

अधिकतर लोग सपने में भी ऐसी ठण्ड का सामना ना कर सकेंगे जिसमे #ITBP के जवान "घोड़ा बादाम खाई पीछे देखो मार खाई" खेल रहे हैं.



"Never let the kid inside you die, It will always give you a reason to smile in extreme situations" pic.twitter.com/FkAUGnnFhD — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 24, 2022

In March, the ITBP jawans were seen playing kabaddi in the snow-clad mountains of Himachal Pradesh in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of the force.

