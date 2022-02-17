ITBP jawans patrol snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures in Himalayas. Watch

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) often takes to various social media platforms to share posts to give people a glimpse into the lives of the personnel who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country. From sharing how they train in subzero temperatures to the way they celebrate the special days, the shares are of different types. Just like this recent post that shows jawans patrolling a snow-bound area at 15,000 feet.

They started the tweet with two lines from the poem Himadri Tung Shring Se written by JaiShankar Prasad. “When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going,” they added. In the next few lines, they also shared what the jawans are doing. “#Himveers of ITBP negotiating a snow bound area at 15 K feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas,” they added. The share is complete with a video. The video shows the jawans carefully walking through a land covered in knee-deep snow.

Take a look at the clip that ITBP posted on Instagram:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the video has gathered nearly 2,300 views and the numbers are only increasing. ITBP also shared the post on their official Twitter handle. On the micro-blogging site too, the video gathered several views. People on both the platforms posted similar comments while reacting to the video.

“Thrilled to see this,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is good stuff. Thank you Himveers @ITBP_official for sharing with the people of India,” posted another. On Instagram, a few posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. An individual wrote, “Our Superheros.”

What are your thoughts on the video posted by ITBP?