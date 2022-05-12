Japanese grandma tries Indian food for the first time. Watch her reaction

Indian cuisine is popular all over the world and if you travel abroad, you would find an Indian restaurant everywhere. Videos of people trying Indian food for the first time are always delightful to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a Japanese grandma’s reaction when she tries Indian dishes for the first time.

The video of the Japanese grandma was posted by the Instagram account stepin_kitchen on April 18 and it has received more than 24,000 views so far. In the video, the elderly woman tries palak paneer and mixed vegetable curry for the first time. After tasting the palak paneer, the woman says, “Yummy! What is this made of?” Someone replies to her in Japanese that it is palak paneer, made of spinach and cottage cheese. “Hmm. Yum, seems healthy,” says the woman. Then she tries the mixed vegetable curry with a parantha. She replies that it is really tasty.

“The reaction of a Japanese grandma trying Palak Paneer and Mixed Vegetable Curry for the first time!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“She’s so cute,” commented an Instagram user. “She loving it!” posted another. “She's precious,” said a third.

The Instagram account that posted the video is a vegetarian catering service run by an Indian woman named Nisha Zaveri in Kobe, Japan. She often shares videos of delectable recipes of Indian food.

What do you think about this Japanese woman’s reaction on trying Indian food for the first time?