Jasprit Bumrah celebrates wife Sanjana Ganesan’s birthday with a sweet video

Jasprit Bumrah a little over an hour ago took to Instagram to share a very sweet video along with a heartwarming message to celebrate his wife and sports broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan’s birthday. There is a chance that his share will leave you saying aww, and that too repeatedly.

“Happy birthday to my lovely wife! You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me,” he wrote. The video he shared shows him trying to capture pictures of his wife with a camera.

Take a look at the beautiful post:

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated several likes. Till now, it has gathered more than two lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has accumulated likes from many people, including cricketer Hardik Pandya. He also posted a heart emoticon while reacting to the video. The same emoji was also posted by a few others. Many also wrote “Happy Birthday” while reacting to the post.

Sanjana Ganesan reacted to the wholesome post with a love-filled message. “All my best pictures are the ones with you in it,” she wrote and completed her comment with a heart emoticon.

“Omg this cuties,” posted an Instagram user. “utiesss,” expressed another. “Lots of love,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

