Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch viral video

The video has now left people chuckling.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The image shows a cat named Chase and its hooman.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)

There are many who will agree that cats rule the Internet. There are numerous cat videos and images which keep people entertained. Now, there’s a latest addition to that list and it’s a clip which shows a very jealous cat.

Shared on Instagram, the video shows the cat trying to stop its hooman from calling her other feline kid.

“My cat gets jealous when I call the other cat,” reads a text at the opening of the video. The clip shows the feline repeatedly putting its paws on its human’s mouth to stop her from calling out the name of another cat.

Take a look at the clip which may leave you giggling hard:

Since being posted some 11 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 61,000 likes –and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This cat is human,” shared an Instagram user. “Chase [the cat] is totally on another level,” posted another. “Chase is something else. I swear are you sure he ain’t human?” asked another. There were many who shared similar notions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

